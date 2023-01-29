Insider Buying: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) CEO Purchases $36,375.00 in Stock

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
