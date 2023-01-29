Insider Buying: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) CEO Purchases $36,375.00 in Stock

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.