Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $91,104.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

