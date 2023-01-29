Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 10,293 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Umpqua Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

