Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,766 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

