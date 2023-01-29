Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,328 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

