Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,145 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Calix accounts for 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Calix by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Trading Down 9.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Calix stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 3,048,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,097. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

