Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

JBL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 723,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,485. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,233. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

