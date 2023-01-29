Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $12.11 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 677,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,237,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,137,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $18.32.

