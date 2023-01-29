Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.67. The stock had a trading volume of 656,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

