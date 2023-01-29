Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,968 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,728,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 980,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Argus raised their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

