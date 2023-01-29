Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.29. 2,034,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day moving average is $501.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.