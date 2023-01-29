Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.29. 2,034,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day moving average is $501.52.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.