Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.