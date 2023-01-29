Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,703 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in InMode by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 7.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,083. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

