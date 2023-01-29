Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 14,841 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 63.3% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

