Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after acquiring an additional 653,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.