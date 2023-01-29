Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

