Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

