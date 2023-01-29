Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

