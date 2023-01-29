Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.15 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.52.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

