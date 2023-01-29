Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $231.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

