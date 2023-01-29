Inspire Investing LLC Sells 168 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

