Inspire Investing LLC Sells 24,101 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

