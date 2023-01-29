Inspire Investing LLC Sells 599 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $171.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

