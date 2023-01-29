Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,358 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after buying an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

