Inspire Investing LLC Takes $47.89 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 948,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,887,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,741,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

