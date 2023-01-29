Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 11.2% in January

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 926,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.24. 113,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.43.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.