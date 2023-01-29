Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

