Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion. Intel also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $357,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intel by 61.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

