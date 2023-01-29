Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $265,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

