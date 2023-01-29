Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $177.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

