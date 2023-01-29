Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,317 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 18,161,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.