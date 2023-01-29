Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.45. The company had a trading volume of 506,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.26 and its 200 day moving average is $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $352.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

