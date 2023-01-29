Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,064,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

