Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $407.65. 4,013,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

