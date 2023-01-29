Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,520. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28.

