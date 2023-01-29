Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 120.8% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 50.0% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

Gartner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.62. 482,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

