Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $774,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 207.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,498 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 214.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 303,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 206,846 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock remained flat at $61.36 during trading hours on Friday. 724,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

