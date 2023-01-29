Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,620. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
