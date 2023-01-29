Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 9,297,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.