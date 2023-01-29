Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 651,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Interface Stock Up 0.3 %

TILE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $644.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.81. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

