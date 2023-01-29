Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,478. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
