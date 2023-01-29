Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,478. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,363,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter.

