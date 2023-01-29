Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 59.6% in January

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $8.27 during midday trading on Friday. 40,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
