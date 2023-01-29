Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.