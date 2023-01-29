Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.39.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
