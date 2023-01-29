Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.