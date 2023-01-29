Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $150.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

