Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,213,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

PSCC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

