Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,008,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

