Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,375. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
