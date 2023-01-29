Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 742.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.