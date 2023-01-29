Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 742.86%.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

