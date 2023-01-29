IOST Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.61 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $188.75 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

